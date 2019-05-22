Anthony W. "Tony" Schultz

VALPARAISO, IN - Anthony W. "Tony" Schultz, 82, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born January 16, 1937 in LaPorte to Edwin "Red" and Marcella (Meister) Schultz. Tony received a B.A. from Valparaiso University and Master's degree from Indiana University to begin a teaching career at Boone Grove and LaPorte schools before founding Schultz Floral Shop in Valparaiso in 1969 which he operated for 27 years. His third and favorite career was as a driving instructor for ten years. Tony served as a Valparaiso City Council member for eight years, was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church, enjoyed gardening, woodworking, playing with his dogs, and traveling to Bear Lake, MI.

On June 18, 1960 he married Marilyn Doege who survives along with their daughters, Marcella (Buck) Eilers of California, Sandra (Jon) Sims of Wanatah, Jennifer (Bryan) Bowen of Russiaville, brother-in-law, Steve (Sally) Doege of Ohio, grandchildren: Kyle (Patricia) Sims, Drew (Jessica) Sims, Joshua (McKenzie) Sims, Casey Cyr, Cody (Lauren) Cyr and Cole Cyr; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kaylyn and Riley and two nieces.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO and one hour prior to services on Friday at church. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 Washington St., Valparaiso with Rev. Joseph Ostafinski officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Charities Comfort Dogs.