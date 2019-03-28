Antoinette (Bruno) LaBarge

Antoinette LaBarge (nee Bruno)

GRIFFITH, IN - Antoinette LaBarge (nee Bruno), 93, of Griffith, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Peggy Wynkoop, Annette (David) Bush, and Suzette LaBarge; two devoted sons, Gene LaBarge and Darrell (Ann) LaBarge, and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann LaBarge (late Joseph LaBarge); seven adoring grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Ann Pazik, Yolanda (Bill) Martin, and Margaret (Eli) Zak; one brother, James (Nancy) Bruno; and one sister-in-law, Betty Jo (Cedric) Harreld. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Roy LaBarge, her son, Joseph LaBarge, three brothers Dominic (Dolores), Albert, and Anthony (Judy) Bruno; one sister, Frances (Mike) Chvostal, and one brother-in-law, Max Pazik; and her dear parents, Margaret and Antonio Bruno.

Antoinette was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN. Father Theodore Mens, officiating.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER


Published in The Times on Mar. 28, 2019
