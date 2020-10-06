Antoinette M. Prisby

HOBART, IN - Antoinette M. Prisby of Hobart, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Antoinette was born May 16, 1951. Toni is survived by her fiance' Steven D. Armenta, one sister Barb (Tom) Wojcekowski, one niece Elyse (Justin Wallace) Gregor, one nephew Joey Gregor, one great nephew Milo Wallace, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Toni graduated from Merrillville High School, retired from U.S. Steel, enjoyed golf, pinochle, traveling, and her cats.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Indiana Ridge Country Club, 6363 Grand Blvd. Hobart, IN starting at 2:00 PM until its ending.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

