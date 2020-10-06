1/
Antoinette M. Prisby
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Antoinette M. Prisby

HOBART, IN - Antoinette M. Prisby of Hobart, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Antoinette was born May 16, 1951. Toni is survived by her fiance' Steven D. Armenta, one sister Barb (Tom) Wojcekowski, one niece Elyse (Justin Wallace) Gregor, one nephew Joey Gregor, one great nephew Milo Wallace, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Toni graduated from Merrillville High School, retired from U.S. Steel, enjoyed golf, pinochle, traveling, and her cats.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Indiana Ridge Country Club, 6363 Grand Blvd. Hobart, IN starting at 2:00 PM until its ending.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Prisby family.

www.kuiperfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Indiana Ridge Country Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
2199237800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved