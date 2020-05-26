Antoinette Rose Zaborski HEGEWISCH - Antoinette Rose Zaborski age 100, of Hegewisch passed away on May 21, 2020. Antoinette was a woman who had a loving heart and enjoyed helping people. She took care of her Mother, Brother John, Sister's Rose and Julia, in addition to her four children, and husband. She enjoyed the company of family and friends, and loved to laugh and enjoy whatever situation she was in. Ann loved children, and often spent time with the little one's in the family. She especially took delight when she spent time with her two grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Nykiel, and Zachary Zaborski. She was a fantastic cook, in her younger years she made a huge meal everyday for her family. On weekends she also hosted many extended family members. She lived in the same home she grew up in, with her family, her Mother and her brother John, enjoyed picnics at Wolf Lake and joy rides on the premises. Her home was next to Racjek's grocery store on Burley Ave. She was best friends with Dorothy and Mary Jane, and spent many hours socializing in the tiny store. Ann enjoyed crocheting, planting and watching flowers grow, and just living in the moment and finding Joy in her surroundings. She was a member of St. Florian Parish, the Daughters of Isabella and the Polish Legion of American Veterans Womens Auxiliary Chapter 44. Antoinette is preceded in death by her loving parents Kazmier and Antonia Spila, and her beloved husband George Zaborski. Dearest siblings John Spila, Julia Popovich, Rose Szumlas, and Edward Spila. Her family enjoyed her love and generosity and humor. She welcomed everyone in her home with a smile, and enjoyed having company. Loving mother of Rosemary (David) Nykiel, Georgiane (Scott) Campbell, Kenneth Zaborski and Eugene Zaborski. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Jennifer Nykiel and Zachary Zaborski. Arrangements entrusted to SADOWSKI FUNERAL HOME of Hegewisch: 13300 S. Houston Ave. Chicago, IL 60633 (773-646-1666). Services Private. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Antoinette will be dearly missed by family and friends.



