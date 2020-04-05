Anton W. Zupan

CHICAGO, IL - Anton W. Zupan, age 88, born and raised in Chicago, (South Chicago/East Side neighborhoods), passed away March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Zupan (nee Spasoff). Loving father of the late Anton (Joan) Zupan Jr., Linda (Steve) Witkowski, Jeff (Maureen) Zupan, Alison Zupan and Jack (Carrie) Zupan. Dear grandfather of ten and adored great grandfather "Papa" of five. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, Longtime devoted companion of Marilynn McCarthy.

Anton was a U.S. Army Veteran of WW II who served in Austria from 1952-1954, retired from Piledriver/Carpenters Local #578, Ironworkers Local #1 & #63 and City of Chicago Iron Inspectors. Member of East Side Athletic Club. He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, the outdoors and a good glass of wine and was a man who enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, loved playing practical jokes and telling stories from his exciting past. Our Dad was loved by many. Services will be private but there will be a celebration of dad's life with a memorial service in the future per dad's wishes. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you play a harmless practical joke on a friend or loved one and make someone laugh in his honor.

He would love that more than anything! And in his words, it's never "goodbye", it's always "later".

