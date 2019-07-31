Antonia Herrera

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Antonia Herrera, age 86 of East Chicago, IN was born March 3, 1933 and passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is survived by 10 children: Teresa Herrera of East Chicago, Paulino (Luz) Herrera of Dyer, Ramiro (Fabiola) Herrera of Mexico, Lydia Zamora of East Chicago, Mary (Dennis) Shea of Munster, Xavier (Martha) Herrera of East Chicago, Marie (Samuel) Orta of Corpus Christi, TX, Ponce (Laura) Herrera of Cicero, IN, Romeo (Yolanda) Herrera of Munster and Christine (Fabian) Castel of Austin, TX; 24 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great grandchildren; siblings: Josefina, Jose, Manuel and Gilberto Villasano all of Mexico; numerous nieces and nephews and loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Antonio and Theodora Villasano; brothers, Martin and Angel; sisters, Rosa, Socorro and Dolores.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. officiating. Entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Antonia was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. "Bellos". To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com