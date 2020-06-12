Antonia Solano

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Antonia Solano, age 95, of Schererville, passed away on June 9, 2020. She is survived by her five sons: Paul (Diane) Solano of Orlando, FL, Joe Solano of Anchorage, AK, Mike (Perlita) Solano of Crown Point, IN, Victor (Patti) Solano of Michigan City, IN, and Richard (Sarah) Solano of Akron, IN; three daughters: Midge (Late Jim) Birmingham of Pompano, FL, Lucy (Pravin) Patel of Pompano, FL, and Nancy (Bill) Conrad of Crystal Lake, IL; 15 Grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband: Pablo "Paul" Solano; two brothers: Pete (Tonia) Rivera and Frank (Leidia) Rivera; and sister: Celia Rodriguez. Antonia was a member of St. Mary's Rosary Society and the Happy Quilters.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday June 12, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and also on Saturday June 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 525 N. Broad St. Griffith, IN 46319 from 9:30-10:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

