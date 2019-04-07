Antonio C. Sessum

GARY, IN - Antonio C. Sessum age 19, of Gary, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Antonio is survived by his father, Timothy (Ashley) Sessum and mother, Mandy (Genaro Medellin) Melendez; siblings, Timothy, Marcelina, Julian, Shaine and Ariana; girlfriend, Monica Rodriquez; grandfathers, Tim Sessum and Carlos Melendez; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Terri Sessum and Mary Melendez.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana.Antonio was outgoing and always helpful to others. He loved sports and played football and baseball. He was always protective of his siblings and they looked up to him. He loved his family dearly and was taken away way to soon. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com