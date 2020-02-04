Antonio R. "Tony" Guzman

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Antonio R. "Tony" Guzman, age 77, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Tony is survived by his 3 children: Martine "Marti" Guzman, Monica (Robert) Gonzalez and Dominic Guzman; three grandchildren: Evan J. Hess, Martin A. and Brianna A. Gonzalez; brother, Ruben (Sara) Guzman; sister, Rafaela Sanchez; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his wife, Adeline "Lela" in 2005.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 144th Street at Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Frank Torres officiating.

Tony was born in Mexico City, Mexico and at a young age traveled with his family and settled in East Chicago; he attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Calumet; East Chicago Roosevelt High School for 1 year, then received a basketball scholarship to attend Bishop Noll where he graduated in 1961. Tony then went to work at Inland Steel (retiring after 40 years of service) and enlisted in the Army in 1963. In 1965 he married the love of his life, Lela Hernandez. Tony was a volunteer coach for OLG, St. Mary's and St. Thomas More boys basketball; Elementary and West Side girls basketball; Club Ki-Yowga boys little league baseball. Tony was a health inspector for the City of East Chicago and a former member of the East Chicago Sanitary Board. Tony was a former member of Inland Steel Men's Choir, and St. Mary, OLG, and St. Thomas More choirs. He spent his retirement years attending his grandkids sporting events and traveling. He will be dearly missed by his family and dear friends.