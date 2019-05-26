Antonio Sandoval

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Antonio Sandoval, 95, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born September 2, 1923 to Adolfo Lopez-Castillo and Maria Sandoval in Lytle, TX.

He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Garcia; granddaughters, Angelica (Israel) Hernandez, Anita Camacho, Briana Camacho; great-granddaughters, Leena Hernandez and Penelope Komosa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Anita Sandoval; siblings, Leonor Blanco, Juan Lopez, parents, Adolfo Lopez-Castillo and Maria Sandoval. Antonio will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 - 219 980-5555. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 4930 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN 46312 with Monsignor John Siekierski officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Antonio will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends. www.RidgelawnFuneralHome.com