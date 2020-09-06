1/1
Antonio Urbina
Antonio Urbina

HAMMOND, IN -

Antonio Urbina, age 77 of Hammond, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Urbina (nee Blanco); daughter, Angela (Luis) De Leon; three grandchildren: Julian De Leon, Jakub De Leon and Jenna De Leon; brothers, Eugenio (Diane) Urbina and Miguel Urbina; sister, Micaela Urbina.

Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Rev. Charles Mosley will hold services at 11:45 a.m. Private cremation to follow.

Antonio retired from Dietrich Industries. He loved playing and watching baseball especially his Chicago Cubs. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
SEP
9
Service
11:45 AM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
