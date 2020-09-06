Antonio Urbina

HAMMOND, IN -

Antonio Urbina, age 77 of Hammond, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Urbina (nee Blanco); daughter, Angela (Luis) De Leon; three grandchildren: Julian De Leon, Jakub De Leon and Jenna De Leon; brothers, Eugenio (Diane) Urbina and Miguel Urbina; sister, Micaela Urbina.

Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Rev. Charles Mosley will hold services at 11:45 a.m. Private cremation to follow.

Antonio retired from Dietrich Industries. He loved playing and watching baseball especially his Chicago Cubs.