April Boland (nee Basista)

NEW LENOX, IL - April Boland (nee Basista), age 55 of New Lenox, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

She is survived by her son Rob, and siblings: Bonnie Ristau, Gordon (Rebecca) Basista, Howard Basista, Nancy (Ronald) Van Kalker and many nieces and nephews.

April grew up in Merrillville, IN and attended Andrean High School (Class of 1986). April proudly received a BA in Communications from Loyola University Chicago and was a member of two honor societies. She volunteered in the New Lenox, IL community for over 20 years including the New Lenox Patriot, Cub & Boy Scouts, St. Jude Elementary School Board, and she also wrote articles for the League of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

