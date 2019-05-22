April Star Tomlinson

ROLLA, MO - April Star Tomlinson, age 39, of Rolla, MO and formerly of Hammond, passed away where she resided on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Loving mother of Jorge Barajas of Berwyn, IL, Joshua Romano of Berwyn, IL, and Preston Shanks of Owensville, MO. Beloved sister of Erica Argentine of Arlington Heights, IL. Proud aunt of Nicolet Argentine. Fond niece and cousin to many. Preceded in death by her parents Steven Wayne Tomlinson and Connie Catherine Jezuit, both of Hammond, IN. Her love for people was what brought her to her career as a Home Healthcare Provider. April was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Family and friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM with Rev. C. James Facklam, Pastor officiating at LaHayne Funeral Home, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will be private.

For further information in regards to the Services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.