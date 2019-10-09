Arbalia C. Norwood "Honey"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Arbalia C. Norwood "Honey", age 93 of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Survivors: three daughters, Janice Dix Harris, Phyllis Norwood-Lumpkin and Marilyn Norwood-Willis; five stepdaughters, Adline Jones, Ethel (Larry) Stewart, Brenda (Willie) Sanders, Alfreda Norwood and Jerry Dean; one stepson, Alfred Norwood, Jr.; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; one brother, Albert (Martha) Harris, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Alfred Scott Norwood, Sr.; son, Howard Dix, II; stepsons, David Norwood and Alfred Shears.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago, Pastor Carlton Barnes, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Norwood family during their time of loss.