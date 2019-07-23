Archie F. Camery

HOBART, IN - Archie F. Camery, age 85, of Hobart, passed away July 22, 2019. He was in the United States Marine Corp. for three years and was an employee of Nipsco for 32 years. Archie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-Laura Valpatic. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eileen (nee Quigley); sons, David Camery, Tom (Teri) Camery; grandchildren, Jeff (Nicole) Chandler, Tom (Kari) Camery, Jr., Cathy (Jimmy) Kosmatka, David (Laura) Camery, Jr., Corey (Lauren) Valpatic, Shana Valpatic, Chrissy (Josh) Green; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Jack Camery, Bobby (Denise) Camery.

There will be a memorial service for Archie at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com