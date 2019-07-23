Archie F. Camery

Guest Book
  • "My condolences Bob to you and the Camery family!"
    - George Fedak
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Obituary
Send Flowers

Archie F. Camery

HOBART, IN - Archie F. Camery, age 85, of Hobart, passed away July 22, 2019. He was in the United States Marine Corp. for three years and was an employee of Nipsco for 32 years. Archie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-Laura Valpatic. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eileen (nee Quigley); sons, David Camery, Tom (Teri) Camery; grandchildren, Jeff (Nicole) Chandler, Tom (Kari) Camery, Jr., Cathy (Jimmy) Kosmatka, David (Laura) Camery, Jr., Corey (Lauren) Valpatic, Shana Valpatic, Chrissy (Josh) Green; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Jack Camery, Bobby (Denise) Camery.

There will be a memorial service for Archie at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.