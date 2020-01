Archie Ludwicki

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY FATHER, ARCHIE LUDWICKI ON HIS 3RD BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

1/12/1927 - 7/6/2017

Happy Birthday Dad,

Today was always our special day together and I treasure all our memories. You will be in our hearts forever. Missing & Loving You Always, Your Daughter & Best Friend, Carol & O.D.