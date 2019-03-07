Arcilla Hamilton

LANSING, IL - Arcilla Hamilton, age 94 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Shiloh, TN, beloved Mother, Nana, Aunt, and friend, moved into Paradise surrounded by her family, on March 4, 2019. Arcilla was born February 19, 1925 to Claude and Edith (Brown) Jordan in Shiloh, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers T.V. (Johnny) Jordan and W.C. "Red" (late Lois) Jordan, and infant son Keith.

Arcilla is survived by her children Larry (Holly) Hamilton of Plainfield, IL, Gina (Tim) Kelsven of Lansing, IL, and Carol (Tom) Nee of Lansing, IL; Loving Nana of Lydia (Pete) Mueller, Wyatt Hamilton, Adam (Holly) Kelsven, Katie Kelsven, T.J. (Elizabeth) Nee, and Emily Nee; Great Nana of Claire Kelsven and Maeve Nee; sister-in-Law Johnny Jordan of Jackson, TN; nieces Janice (Fred) Schmeski of Nevada, Claudia Jordan of Champaign, IL, and Beverly Jordan of Jackson, TN; nephews Bill (Carmen) Jordan of Killen, AL, and Buddy (Casondra) Jordan of Florence, AL.

After graduating from Michie High School, Michie, TN in 1942, Arcilla attended Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN, where she received her teaching certificate in 1944. She taught elementary school in Michie until 1957 when she moved north to Lansing where she continued her career in education, by teaching in District 158 for over 33 years. During the summers of 1962-1965, she attended Memphis State University and received her Bachelor of Science in Education Degree in 1965. While she continued teaching, she continued her own education at Chicago State University where she received her Master of Science in Education Degree in 1979. Most of her career was spent teaching 2nd grade at Reavis Elementary School in Lansing, until her retirement in 1991.

After retirement Arcilla became the church secretary at the Church of Christ in South Holland, where she was a member and had attended since 1967. She was active in several bible study groups, and all activities pertaining to the church. She spent her free time helping to raise her grandchildren, reading, sewing and enjoying her dog, Molli.

Funeral services for Arcilla will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Church of Christ in South Holland, 15925 S. State St., South Holland, IL at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Arcilla will be laid to rest at the Shiloh Cemetery in Shiloh, TN. Friends may also visit with the family on Friday March 8, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Arcilla's name to the Shults-Lewis Child and Family Services in Valparaiso, IN. www.schroederlauerfh.com