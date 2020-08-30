1/1
Ardash "Abbey" Daronatsy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ardash's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ardash "Abbey" Daronatsy

HIGHLAND, IN - Ardash "Abbey" Daronatsy, age 92, of Highland, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, J. Shirley Daronatsy (nee Fratter); sons: Arthur (Rhonda) and Russell (Mary Ann); four grandchildren: Lisa, Laura (Aaron), Joseph and Matthew; son in law, Frank Weathers; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Aram and Araxy Daronatsy; daughter, Nana; sister, Sue; brothers: Bob, Rich, Art, and Tello.

Ardash was very proud of his Armenian heritage and being raised in East Chicago "The Harbor." He was a 1945 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and was a proud East Chicago Senator. Ardash also attended Indiana University. Eventually, he became an insurance agent and within time he had his own insurance agency (Mitchell Insurance). Ardash belonged to many organizations which included the E.C. Lions Club, Elks Club, Club Hoosiers, E.C. Chamber of Commerce, E.C. Alumni Club and many national and local Insurance Associations. Ardash was an avid sports fan, especially basketball. His love for the game lasted a life time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saints Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church, 12600 S. Ridgeland Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN with Pastor Rev. Fr. Tavit Boyajian officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning from 11:00 AM until time of service. Those attending visitation are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved