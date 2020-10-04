Arden "Ardie" Brooks

PORTAGE, IN - Arden "Ardie" Brooks, age 81 of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 42 years, Debra (nee Kuzma); four children: Wendy (Rich) Wilder, Brenda (Charles) Weinkauff, Jeffery Brooks, and Jennifer (Todd) Davidson; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his many brothers, sister, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Ardie attended Tolleston High School and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1962. He received a letter of recommendation from the Commanding Officer of the USS Wexford County (LST-1168) in 1960 and a letter of Commendation from the Commanding Officer of the USS Worland (PCE-845) in 1961. He participated in Operation Hardtack: The Atomic & Nuclear Weapons Device Test Series at the Eniwetok Atoll, Bikini Atoll Proving Grounds, Marshall and Johnston Islands in 1958. He also participated in the Seventh Fleet Operations off Quemoy and Matsu Islands and in the Taiwan Straits Crisis of 1959 off the coast of China. He was a lifetime member of the USS Belle Grove (LSD-2) and a lifetime member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans. Arden was employed at U.S. Steel, Gary Works, Tin Division (Cold Reduction) as an Electrical Maintenance Manager and retired after 30 years of service. After retiring from U.S. Steel, he worked at Midwest Steel as an Electrical Consultant for a year and also at Chicago Cold Rolling for two years.

Ardie enjoyed attending US Naval ship-reunions, traveling throughout the United States, and camping during the summer months at Yogi Bear Campgrounds in Plymouth, IN. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wisconsin, growing a garden and cooking for his family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Pastor Scott Weinkauff officiating. At rest McCool Cemetery. Please remember to bring and wear your face masks while attending services.

