Ardith Ann Skorch

DU BOIS, IL - Ardith Ann Skorch, 79, of Du Bois, passed away at 1:09 P.M., Monday, August 24, 2020 at the SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

Ardith had been a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Du Bois.

She was born December 1, 1940 at Gary, IN, the daughter of Harvey Wilson and Anna Bernice (Denning) Jarrett.

She married Walter M. Skorch on August 6, 1960 at Whiting, IN and he preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by one son David Skorch and wife Diane of Pinckneyville; two grandchildren Jessica Plumlee and husband Shawn and Michael Skorch, all of Pinckneyville; three great grandchildren Royce Plumlee, Teagan Plumlee and Adelyn Plumlee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Steven Skorch and one brother Wilson Jarrett.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the St. Charles Cemetery at Du Bois with Fr. Oliver Nwachukwu officiating.

Phase Four Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.

Burial will be in the St. Charles Cemetery at Du Bois.

Friends may make memorials to the American Red Cross and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.