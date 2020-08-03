1/
Ardith Svetich
Ardith Svetich

DEMOTTE, IN - Ardith Svetich, 74, of Demotte, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her sons: Christopher (Carla) of Roselawn, Mark (Stephanie) of Portage; grandchildren: Kyle, Kirsten, Ava, Danielle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her siblings: Patricia and John.

Ardith was a cashier and manager for Fagen Pharmacy in Roselawn. Once retired, she devoted her time to her family and was a very loving Mom and Nana.

Visitation, Tuesday August 4, from 5:00-8:00 with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00a.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's Sanders Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org

www.sheetsfuneral.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
