Arlene Heist-Kerr

VALPARAISO, IN - Arlene Heist-Kerr, 82, of Valparaiso IN passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born on July 31, 1936 in Collinsville, Oklahoma, to Paul and Mavis (nee Nutter) Roebuck.

Arlene worked at American Printing and Advertising of Hammond, a member of Moose Lodge #1357 in Valparaiso, an avid dancer and passionate about animals.

Survived by husband, John H. Kerr; son, Mark (Lorraine 'Rai') Heist; step-daughters: Jeannie Kerr, Cindy Gamblin; stepson, Brad (Jane) Kerr; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Michael Porter officiating. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to Lakeshore PAWS, 4611 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.