CRETE, IL - Arlene J. Boyd, age 83, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019. Devoted mother of Debra (Barton Nudelman) Plant, Sandra (late John) Ward, and the late Terry (late William) Cummins. Proud grandmother of Joshua (Lynsie) Cummins, Joseph Cummins, Ryan (Heather) Ward, Jeff Dietz, Timothy Dietz, and Melissa (John) Guerrini; great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Frank (Karen) Boyd, late Gladys Maloney, late Richard Boyd, and the late George Boyd. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death her parents Richard and Mary Boyd.

Visitation Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN with Deacon Phil Muvich officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Dec. 31, 2019
