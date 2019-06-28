Arlene Jean Leary (Last)

MUNSTER, IN - Arlene Jean Leary (Last), 82, of Munster, died peacefully on June 25, 2019. Born on November 2, 1936, Arlene grew up in Lansing, IL where she was a proud cheerleader at Thorton Fractional North High School. She later became the devoted wife of Jack Leary, to whom she was happily married 62 years. Arlene stayed busy over the years raising her family and helping Jack grow his business; Leary's Floorcovering. She was very involved with her sorority, Beta Gamma Upsilon, a lifetime devotee of the Catholic church, and was an active member of Woodmar Country Club. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time in Florida with her dear friends and family.

Arlene is survived by her beloved husband: Jack Leary; her four children: Kandee Schultz, Kim (Norman) Palos, Karon Leary, and John (Mary) Leary; her six grandchildren: Donielle Watson, Bob Leary, Jaci Cleveland (Palos), Will Leary, Hannah Leary, and Emily McNamara; seven great grandchildren: Leo Watson, Sami Boal, Cadence Loftus, Graci Cleveland, Cole Cleveland, Jack Leary, and Reid Leary; brother: Jerry (Carol) Last; and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents: Roberta and Bill Last; and her brother: Bill Last.

A service will take place on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will follow immediately thereafter until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.