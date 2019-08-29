Arlene K. Zander (nee VanNoort)

LANSING, IL - Arlene K. Zander (Nee VanNoort) age 75 of Lansing, IL passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Edward Zander. Loving mother of Greg (Leslie) Zander and Todd (Kara) Zander. Cherished grandmother of Derek (Christina), Grace, Lilly, Lucas and great grandmother of Diana. Also surviving is sister Ginger (Marvin) Hoekstra and brothers Russell (Ruth) VanNoort, Gary (Beverly) VanNoort and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her loving parents Peter and Grace (nee VanMynen) VanNoort, and sisters Carolyn Tiemens and Betty Bakker.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the SCHROEDER LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Arlene will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Interment private. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Arlene was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister. Arlene was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards going on vacations, knitting and crocheting. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Arlene's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL 60438. www.schroederlauer.com