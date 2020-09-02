1/
Arlene M. (Scherette) Yeager
Arlene M. Yeager (nee Scherette)

HAMMOND, IN - Arlene M. Yeager (nee Scherette), age 88, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Thomas "Tom" (Lillian Sajdyk) Yeager. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Terry Kenneth Yeager, her parents Leo and Cecilia Scherette, and her brothers Ronald and Gene (late Betty) Scherette. Arlene was a region resident her entire life, graduating from East Chicago Washington High School. She retired from Sears in 1977. She was an animal lover, enjoyed bowling, crocheting and quilting.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Service at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. At the request of the Family, it is preferred that masks are worn.

For further information regarding service, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our website at lahaynefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
SEP
4
Service
12:00 PM
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond
6955 Southeastern Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 845-3600
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
