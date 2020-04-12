Armandina Gloria Reyna (nee Rodriguez)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - God sent his Angels to collect our beautiful and amazing mother.

Until we see you again, we will miss your presence, unconditional love, kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, sense of humor, laughter, inspiration and determination. We know you led a wonderful life and we will celebrate you and forever keep you and your memory deep in our hearts. We will keep the music playing in your honor.

Our beloved mother, Armandina Gloria Rodriguez Reyna, was born on July 25, 1932, and passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 87, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center in Munster, IN. She was born in Laredo, TX, and moved to East Chicago, IN, as a young adult, where she resided for most of her life, until relocating to Highland, IN, in 2016. She was the daughter of Jose Maria and Juanita (Arredondo) Rodriguez, who preceded her in death, as did her husband of 33 years, Raul C. Reyna, sister Delia (Lauro) Guerra and great grandchildren, Claudia and Caleb Troxel.

She is survived by seven children: Raul Reyna Jr. of Indiana, Veronica (Alejandro) Martinez of Florida, Rosalinda (David) Cordova of Indiana, Gloria (Steve) Munoz of Utah, Laura (Barry) Edge of Georgia, Sylvia (Mark) Borowiak of Utah, and Araceli Reyna of Indiana. Eleven grandchildren: Adriana (Vincent) Pallaci, Christina Munoz, Vanessa (Jon Gross) Cordova, Mark (Katie) Borowiak, Bianca Cordova, Matthew Borowiak, Tania Cordova, Karina Martinez, Alexander Martinez, David Cordova, Jr., and Tatum Hernandez. Five great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Lauren and Sophia Pallaci, Chloe Troxel, and baby Borowiak, due August 2020. Beloved brother, Jesus (Rosa) Rodriguez, extended family members, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only local immediate family attended a beautiful, private memorial service at Acevez Funeral Home, in East Chicago, IN, and interment followed at Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Vist www.acevezfuneralhome.com for additional memorial information.