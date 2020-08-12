1/1
Armando "Mandy" Gomez
1950 - 2020
Armando"Mandy" Gomez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Armando "Mandy" Gomez gave his final "Aloha" on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born on July 31, 1950 in East Chicago, Indiana, Mandy served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and was stationed in Hawaii, a place he fell in love with. After his military service, Mandy continued to live in Hawaii and worked for Habitat for Humanity.

Upon his return to the mainland, Mandy went to work for Tradewinds and later graduated from Calumet College with a degree in Communications. He was then employed by the City of East Chicago Multimedia Department. He was also owner of Amigo Advertising. One of Mandy's passions was the work he performed as a photographer, covering countless photo shoots, fundraisers, political events, weddings, reunions, graduations and quinceaneras. He had some of his photographs showcased on the covers of magazines, ESPN and on various websites.

Mandy met and later married Margaret (nee Gutierrez) and they were always by each other's side. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Margaret, who called Mandy her "Stud Muffin" and her "Guero Chulo", together they raised three children: daughter, Leilani (Eden) Pena; sons, Armando (Vickey) and Michael Robert.

Preceded in death by his father, Jesse Gomez, Mandy is also survived by his mother, Rosemarie; brother, Jesse Edward; and sisters: Adrienne and Roseanne (Raul) Cabrera.

Mandy leaves behind many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and countless friends from East Chicago, a city he loved being an active part of.

Mandy was elected East Chicago Democratic Precinct Committeeman for 20 years, a member of St. Patrick Parish, American Legion Post 508 and the Union Benefica Mexicana. In his spare time, Mandy loved fishing, traveling, gardening, visiting with his mother, and talking politics or life with whoever he ran in to at local restaurants.

Visitation will be held at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN on Thursday, August 13 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Rosary service from 3:30-4:00 p.m.) A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Carlos Sosa, A.I.C. officiating, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. In honor of Mandy's love for Hawaii, guests are asked to wear Hawaiian-themed attire to the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations for Mandy's medical expenses would be appreciated.

PLEASE NOTE THAT OUT OF RESPECT TO THE GOMEZ FAMILY, FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FIFE FUNERAL HOME AND AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH.




Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
August 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Gomez family. Mandy always had a smile on his face, always such a sweetheart of a man. Rest In Peace.
Vicki Vela Barlog
August 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Gomez Family you have my deepest condolences. Mandy was a great guy who always had a warm smile I will miss his smile. But he will be forever in our hearts.
Alicia Rodriguez
Friend
