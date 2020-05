Or Copy this URL to Share

Armando J. Maldonado 5/11/1997–10/27/2019 In Loving Memory Of Armando J. Maldonado On His 23rd Birthday. Instead of a card, we send our love. Instead of a gift, a prayer. Happy Birthday Mando! We miss you so much. Grammi Inez, and Tias



