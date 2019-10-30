Armando Julian Maldonado

GARY, IN - Armando Julian Maldonado, 22, of Gary, IN, born May 11, 1997, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 after a courageous seven year battle with Leukemia. Armando was a graduate of Merrillville High School class of 2015. He is survived by his father Domingo (Lisa) Maldonado, maternal grandmother Maria Ines Gutierrez, paternal grandmother Maria Rosalia Maldonado, aunts and uncles Blanca (Benjamin) DeLeon, Diana Gutierrez, Cynthia (Richard) Flores, Matilde (Edward) Mejean, Jose (Leticia) Maldonado, Telesforo (Crystal) Navarro, many loving cousins and his four-legged friend Gigi. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Anita Gutierrez, dear brother Ruben Maldonado, maternal grandfather Ruben Gutierrez and paternal grandfather Domingo Maldonado.

Armando enjoyed photography, music, gaming and movies. He especially loved time with family and friends of which he had many. Sincerest gratitude cannot be expressed in words to the medical staff at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital and the Center for Care and Discovery for their love and care of Armando.

In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Armando's name, to the Luekemia & Lymphoma Society, Bear Necessities, or the Andrew Weishar Foundation.

Visitation is Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares./Ncom.