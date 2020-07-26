1/1
Armando S. "Bo" Reyes
Armando S. "Bo" "Coach" Reyes

GRIFFITH, IN -

Armando S. "Bo" "Coach" Reyes age 84 of Griffith passed away on Monday July 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Carolyn, daughter Renee (Kenny) Reyes-Roach, stepdaughters Suzanne Baranik and Christine Baranik, sisters Olivia (Larry) Rothenberger and Armida Anderson, nephew Brian (Maria) Noojin, great niece Olivia, godson Felix Torres, and ex-wife/special friend Nancy Reyes.

Armando was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Carmen Reyes.

Cremation was chosen and all services will be private.

Armando was a retired Teacher at the School City of East Chicago where he taught Special Ed, Tennis, Drivers Ed, and was the Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Basketball Coach at E.C. Central.

Armando graduated from E.C. Washington, and Murray State in Kentucky. He received his Master's Degree from Indiana State University. Armando was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith where he served as an usher.

Armando was a loving, kind, and generous man who always ran into people he knew wherever he went.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
I was so saddened to hear this news. My condolences to the family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I worked with Bo at EC Central. A great guy, always smiling, who loved his work with kids and enjoyed his friends. May his memory be eternal!
Dorothy Rybicki
Coworker
