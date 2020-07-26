Armando S. "Bo" "Coach" Reyes

GRIFFITH, IN -

Armando S. "Bo" "Coach" Reyes age 84 of Griffith passed away on Monday July 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Carolyn, daughter Renee (Kenny) Reyes-Roach, stepdaughters Suzanne Baranik and Christine Baranik, sisters Olivia (Larry) Rothenberger and Armida Anderson, nephew Brian (Maria) Noojin, great niece Olivia, godson Felix Torres, and ex-wife/special friend Nancy Reyes.

Armando was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Carmen Reyes.

Cremation was chosen and all services will be private.

Armando was a retired Teacher at the School City of East Chicago where he taught Special Ed, Tennis, Drivers Ed, and was the Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Basketball Coach at E.C. Central.

Armando graduated from E.C. Washington, and Murray State in Kentucky. He received his Master's Degree from Indiana State University. Armando was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith where he served as an usher.

Armando was a loving, kind, and generous man who always ran into people he knew wherever he went.

