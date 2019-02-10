Armen Gederian

FORT MYERS, FL - Armen Gederian, 87, of Fort Myers, FL passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Armen grew up in Hammond having graduated from Hammond High School, then lived in Highland, IN for 23 years before retiring to Sanibel Island, FL in 1985. He was also a graduate of Indiana University.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane, his son Brant, granddaughters Megan and Abigail, sister and brother-in-law Rose and Roy Oscarson, sister-in-law Isabel Gederian and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends. Armen was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. Armen worked at Packaging Corporation in Griffith and retired from Atlantic Richfield Gas & Oil in East Chicago.