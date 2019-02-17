Armoni Meiyon Cameron "Moni"

McCORDSVILLE, IN - Armoni Meiyon Cameron "Moni" of McCordsville, IN, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at IU Health-Saxony Hospital in Fishers, IN.

Survivors: mother, LaToya Scott; father, Brandon Cameron; four sisters, Karter McCray, Brooklyn, Harlem and Avianna Cameron; one brother, Brandon Cameron, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Jackie (Nathaniel) Luckett-Simmons; paternal grandmother, Kimberly Kincaide; paternal great grandparents, Isa Goodman and Linnis (Cynthia) Kincaide; 11 aunts; six uncles; best friend, Akeema Tonge and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tree Of Life Baptist Church, 2323 W. 11th Avenue, Gary. Rev. Dr. Eric Boone, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at Tree Of Life Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Cameron, Scott and Luckett familes during their time of loss.