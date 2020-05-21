Arnold A. Hohenegger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold A. Hohenegger GARY, IN - Arnold A. Hohenegger, age 89, of Gary, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Hohenegger; sister, Katy Ready; as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia-ann Hohenegger (Nee Elkins); parents: Philip and Luzia Hohenegger; sister, Joan Lukas and brother, Max Hohenegger Funeral services for Arnold will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. with Father Charles Mosley, celebrant, burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the visitation gathering is limited to 25 people, the Mass is limited to 60 people and anyone entering the church must wear a facemask and practice social distancing guild lines. Arnold was a lifelong resident of the Region. He graduated from Hammond Tech in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army. He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for the past 60 years and was a past member of the Holy Name Society. Arnold was a retired tool and die maker and a UAW member. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved