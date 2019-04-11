Arnold "Wayne" Dekker

ST. JOHN, IN - Arnold "Wayne" Dekker, age 63, late of St. John, IL formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Halina (nee Paduch). Loving father of twins Tommy (Katie) and Terry (Sylwia Pilat) Dekker and Jessica (Shawn) O'Keefe. Devoted grandfather of Peyton Ryan O'Keefe. Dearest son of Irene and the late Arnold Dekker. Dear brother of Lew (Lori) Dekker, Dale Dekker, Dave (Brenda) Dekker and brother in law of Teddy Paduch. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his dog Sawyer. Wayne was a retired employee of Inland Steel. He was a proud owner of Muffler & Brake Man. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and camp.

Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.