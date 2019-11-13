Arol F. Amling

VALPARAISO, IN - Arol F. Amling, 90, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born December 31, 1928 in Pana, IL to Martin and Tillie (Eitzman) Amling, graduated from Pana High School, then attended Valparaiso University where he anchored the offensive line on the Crusaders last two undefeated campaigns in 1950 and 1951 with a Cigar Bowl appearance. Then Arol served proudly with the U.S. Army in Korea. He went on to teach and coach for nearly 40 years at Portage High School where his corny jokes became legendary. Arol was a founding member of Regional Federal Credit Union, proud member of Valparaiso Kiwanis Club, and an active lifelong Missouri Synod Lutheran. His active and eclectic style allowed him to enjoy ceramic painting, caricature drawing, a hobby farm with cows and a generous vegetable garden, investing, innumerable Red Cross blood donations, pinochle and poker nights with friends, softball leagues, golf, and service in numerous church offices.

On June 1, 1957 he married Rachel Kasten who preceded him in death in 2015. Survivors include their children, Steven (Zakia) Amling, Neil Amling, Doris Amling, Daniel (Suzanne) Amling, Julie Amling and Amy (Chuck) Saunders, his brother, James (Carol) Amling, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lora, brothers, Martin, Warren and William, and beloved step-mother, Winnie.

A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N. Washington St., Valparaiso with Rev. Joseph Ostafinski officiating and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church.