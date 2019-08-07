Aron W. Farmer

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Aron W. Farmer, age 79 of Cedar Lake, passed away July 29, 2019. Aron was born July 30, 1939. Retired owner of Aron Farmer Well and Pump in Cedar Lake, IN. Aron was a United States Marine Veteran. He is survived by his wife Deborah "Debby" Farmer, three daughters, Patty (Mark) Lawrence of Lancaster, PA, Carole, and Christine Farmer of Tours, France, one brother, Jarold "Stubby" Farmer of Schererville, IN. Preceded in death by mother Dorothy, father John, brothers Everett and Donald, sister Adelma. Aron had five grandchildren.

Aron was a member of the American Legion Post 261 in Cedar Lake, IN, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2529 in Cedar Lake, IN, Griffith Masonic Lodge No. 735.

Aron loved to fish with his friends in Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida. He actively participated in the Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb in Newport, IN.

Aron will be cremated, with a visitation and memorial service Friday, August 9, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service and Military Honors immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. A small luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the service at the funeral home. Please visit: www.chapellawnfunerals.com.