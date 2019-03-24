Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arpad F. Macik.

MUNSTER, IN - Arpad F. Macik, age 79 of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly Macik; daughter Nicole Macik; son Michael (Cathy) Macik; and grandchildren, Ayden and Emma Macik. Arpad was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Macik.

Arpad was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served on the U.S.S. Gyatt (DDG-1) the U.S. Navy's first guided missile destroyer and the U.S.S. Mitscher (DL-2). He was an avid fisherman and one of the kindest hearted men you would have ever met. Arpad's wife, children and grandchildren knew he was "the World's Greatest Husband, Dad and Grandfather" and would do anything under the sun for his family. He will be dearly missed and remain always in their hearts.

As per Arpad's request, all services and interment were private. A memorial brick laying ceremony will be held at a future date at the Community Veteran's Memorial in Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Arpad's name to Carmelite Fathers, Munster, IN (www.carmelitefathers.com) or ( ).

