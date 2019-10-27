Arquimedes Acosta

HOBART, IN -

Arquimedes Acosta, age 66 of Hobart, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arquimedes is survived by his loving wife, Esther Lopez Acosta; children: Arquimedes Acosta, Eurgerbert Acosta, Darky Acosta, and Juan Vicente Acosta; siblings: Vicente Acosta, Carmen Acosta, Altagracia Carvajal, and Josefina Carvajal; uncles: Roberto Rosado, Leoncio Rosado, and Dario Rosado; eight grandchildren; seven nieces; and six nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Tuesday morning.

Arquimedes was employed at Arcelor-Mittal Steel as an electrician; he loved spending his free time with family and friends; and travelling to his favorite destinations - Neyba, Dominican Republic, Argentina, and Miami, Florida. He enjoyed dancing to Dominican music bachata y merengue; and loved listening to the oldies. He loved to watch baseball, especially a Dominican local team "El Licey". Arquimedes positively impacted the lives of the many people he came in contact with; beloved by everyone he met; and helping out everybody anyway he could. He was a Father figure to many; a life consultant, and all-around great person. We are all going to miss his bear hugs and firm handshake. To share a memory or send a condolence, logon to: fifefuneralhome.com