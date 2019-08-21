Arthur A. Cueller

CROWN POINT, IN - Arthur A. Cueller, age 59, of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Arthur is survived by his wife Lisa Cueller (nee Weddington) of Crown Point IN; his children Brandi (Alex) Costa of Valparaiso, IN; Jacob (Kristen) Cueller of Schererville, IN; Autumn Cueller of Chicago, IL, six grand children, parents Arthur and Mildred Cueller of Schererville, IN; sister Karen (Kevin) LaGreco of Schererville, IN; brother Theodore Cueller of Steger, IL, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins along with his beloved cats.

Per Art's wishes, no public service was held. A private memorial will be held by the family.