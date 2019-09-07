Arthur D. zorniger

Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Arthur D. Zorniger

CROWN POINT, IN - Arthur D. Zorniger, age 82, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at home.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Carole Ann Zorniger; daughter, Cathy (Rick) Amodeo; grandchildren: Nicole (Al) Carroll, Carli (Joel) Johnson, Sam Amodeo; and great-grand-children: Leo Carroll and Eliana Carroll.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents: Leroy and Bernice Zorniger; son, Tom Hanks; and brothers: Harry Zorniger and Dean Snider.

Arthur was a Parts Warranty Administrator at Case Power and Equipment. He also served two years in the Army. Arthur was an avid antique collector and car enthusiast, and loved NASCAR races. Arthur spent many hours working in his yard.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.

To sign Arthur's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Sept. 7, 2019
