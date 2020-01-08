Arthur Earl "Skippy" Hinton Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Earl "Skippy" Hinton Jr..
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
4901 Melville Avenue
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
4901 Melville Avenue
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arthur Earl Hinton, Jr. "Skippy"

GARY, IN - Arthur Earl Hinton, Jr. "Skippy" age 73 of Gary, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Methodist Hosptial Northlake Campus in Gary.

Survivors one son, Arthur (Keisha) Hinton, III; one daughter, Kelli Hinton; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Reginald "Siddeeq" (Barbara) Amir; two sisters, Jeanette Padgett and Deane (Willie) Washington; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Hinton and Krystal Marks; two aunts, Audrey Jackson and Mamie Magee and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4901 Melville Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Leonard Maniece, pastor; Rev. Louis Baker, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 Macedonia Baptist Church from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Hinton family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.