Arthur Earl Hinton, Jr. "Skippy"

GARY, IN - Arthur Earl Hinton, Jr. "Skippy" age 73 of Gary, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Methodist Hosptial Northlake Campus in Gary.

Survivors one son, Arthur (Keisha) Hinton, III; one daughter, Kelli Hinton; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Reginald "Siddeeq" (Barbara) Amir; two sisters, Jeanette Padgett and Deane (Willie) Washington; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Hinton and Krystal Marks; two aunts, Audrey Jackson and Mamie Magee and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4901 Melville Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Leonard Maniece, pastor; Rev. Louis Baker, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 Macedonia Baptist Church from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

