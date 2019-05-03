Arthur F. Calvin

HIGHLAND, IN - Arthur F. Calvin, age 93, of Highland, passed away April 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters. Art was born to Arthur Calvin and Irene Olson (nee Palmer) on December 5, 1925.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 53 years, Irene (nee Economou).

He is survived by daughters Christine (Eugene) Duran of New Mexico; Elaine Calvin of Highland; Carin (Joe) Olah of Highland, granddaughter Dakotah Olah; son Theodore (Sarah) Calvin of Chesterton, and granddaughters Paloma and Ione Calvin. After graduating from Hobart High School in 1943, Art enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps Reserve. He was called into active service January 1944, where he served as an aviation cadet during WWII. After discharge, Art took advantage of the GI Bill and was in the first graduating class of Purdue Technical Institute in Hammond (now Purdue University Northwest). Art retired from Pullman-Standard Research and Development, where he held patents for specialized railroad equipment design. He began a second career in the Inland Steel Process Automation Department until retirement in 1997. Throughout this time, Art also worked as a Contractor at Mason Metals.

Art was Treasurer of Pullman-Standard Research and Development Credit Union for twenty-five years; member of the Illiana Yacht Club where he built his own Sunfish sailboat; square dancer with Buttons 'n Bows, Guys 'n Dolls, and Family Squares; ukulele player with Just for Fun Strummers; exerciser at Lincoln Fitness Center; and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan who loved to travel, see new places, and try new things. He was a proud participant in the WWII Honor Flight Chicago to Washington, D.C. in 2015 accompanied by his daughter, also an Air Force veteran. Art was a hard worker who could fix or build anything. He had a wonderful sense of humor with a large repertoire of jokes. He was a beloved and devoted father, loyal friend, and truly one of the best of the Greatest Generation.

Friends and family are invited to the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate Art's life. Art bequeathed his body to Indiana University Medical Center for medical, scientific, and educational advancement and will be interred in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. At Art's request, in lieu of flowers, please pray for a winning Bears season and toast his life with a margarita or beverage of your choice. See you later, alligator…!