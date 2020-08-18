Arthur G. "Art" Parratt

CRETE, IL/FORMERLY OF LYNWOOD, IL - Arthur G. "Art" Parratt, age 77 of Crete, IL formerly of Lynwood, IL, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Art is survived by his loving daughters, Julie (Tim) Hudson and Amy Parratt. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Hudson, Andrew Hudson, Brandon Parratt and Justin Parratt. Also surviving are siblings, Patricia (Dwight) Brzinski, Margaret Knox (Steve Zeravsky), and Barbara (Jeff) Yates. Art is preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda (nee Jannotta) Parratt, son, Jason Parratt and parents William and Agnes Knox.

Funeral services for Art will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until time of service, with Father Bill McFarlane officiating. Cremation to follow.

Art retired from Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant after 40 years of service as a millwright. Art also retired from Torrence Auto Body. Art was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Vietnam War as a lineman and was honorably discharged as a Sargent. Art was a member of the American Legion Post # 697, Lansing, Illinois. He was an Avid Indy Car and NASCAR fan. He was a pit crew member for Indy and Michigan races from 1979 to 1984. He was the "Mayor" of Lan Oak Lanes and the Deadbeats bowling team. Art was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Art's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Wounded Warrior Project or the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.

