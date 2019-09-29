Arthur J. "Artie" Bakos

HAMMOND, IN - Arthur J. "Artie" Bakos, age 90, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by several close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Catherine Bakos; brothers, Joseph Jr. (late Julie) Bakos, and Frank Bakos.

Funeral service Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Cross Chapel, Calumet City, Illinois, with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. There was no visitation.

Artie was a Hammond resident since 1972. He was a retired employee of Amaizo and Amoco. Artie was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1947. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Artie played football for the Amicus Semi Pro football team. He was also an avid fisherman and a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Boat Club.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, HAMMOND, IN. 219-931-2800.