Arthur J. "Art" Gawlinski

ST. JOHN, IN - Arthur J. "Art" Gawlinski, age 71, late of St. John, formerly of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Sonya (nee Andasen) for 49 years. Art was a dedicated employee of Arcelor Mittal.

Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:30 until time of closing prayers at 11:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Brookfield Zoo in Art's name. For more information 219-365-3474 or

