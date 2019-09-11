Arthur J. "Art" Gawlinski

Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN
46373
(219)-365-3474
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
Obituary
Arthur J. "Art" Gawlinski

ST. JOHN, IN - Arthur J. "Art" Gawlinski, age 71, late of St. John, formerly of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Sonya (nee Andasen) for 49 years. Art was a dedicated employee of Arcelor Mittal.

Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:30 until time of closing prayers at 11:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Brookfield Zoo in Art's name. For more information 219-365-3474 or

Published in The Times on Sept. 11, 2019
