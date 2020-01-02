Arthur J. Jasek

HEGEWISCH - Arthur J. Jasek, age 95, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Jasek (nee Benne). Loving father of Greg (Kerry) Jasek and Jeff Jasek. Proud grandfather of Ben Jasek and Sam Jasek. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: George and Mary; siblings: Edward, Wanda, and Josephine.

Arthur proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of the VFW Post 5414. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Arthur to: Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Visitation 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave, Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 directly at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com