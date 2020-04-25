Dr. Arthur Joseph Beckman

CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. Arthur Joseph Beckman, age 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Arthur is survived by his wife: Gerrie; three children: Leah (John) Saltanovitz, Kevin (Lorie) Beckman and Rebecca (Dan) Jenks; eight grandchildren: Jenna, Johnny, Emily, Andrew, Alex, RaeAnna, Jake and Maxwell; three great-grandchildren: Emma, Olivia and Zeke; three brothers: Richard, Thomas and Charles; and sister: Jeanette. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Thelma Beckman; brothers: Raymond and John; sisters: Mary, Marjorie and Helen; and granddaughter: Jessica Jenks.

Arthur was a Coast Guard Veteran and attended Purdue University and Indiana University Medical School. He was a Family Physician at Crown Point Clinic for 35 years. Art was influential in bringing St. Anthony's Hospital to Crown Point, and was Chief of Medical Staff in 1980.

Art was the sixth child of a Catholic family of ten. He had a rambunctious, mischievous childhood filled with countless stories, including stealing rival school mascots, hi-jacking police cars, dodging arrows and dropping water balloons on nosey neighbors to name a few. As an adult, he was a wonderful husband, father and a true Boilermaker. Art was a firm believer that people should always strive and continue to learn and gain knowledge through exposure to every aspect of life. He himself is known to his family as "The Original Google." Because of these strong convictions he always promised his kids, "You could attend any college you want" but then in his spirit of being a Boilermaker would conclude "But I'm only paying for Purdue!" He enjoyed all outdoor activities, including kayaking, camping and hunting. Art had a very mechanical mind and would always try to improve on any object or process, many times with the use of Duct Tape, Velcro and Gorilla Glue. Art had a great sense of adventure and loved to explore. Some of his favorite places included the family cabin in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Alaska, Kankakee Sands Bison Park, Hilton Head and mosquito filled tents in Canada. Art instilled many things in his family and led by example, teaching all of us to "Pack Your Own Chute".

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The Dr. Arthur Beckman M.D. Scholarship Fund at The Crown Point Community Foundation.

