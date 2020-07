Arthur Ludwicki

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY FATHER ARTHUR LUDWICKI ON HIS 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN - July 6, 2020

We think about you always. We talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again. Miss you so much. Love, Carol & Johnny