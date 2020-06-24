Arthur M. "Art" Catenazzo
Arthur M. Catenazzo "Art"

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Arthur M. Catenazzo, age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Michael (Linda) Catenazzo and Lisa Kindwald; grandchildren: Jenna and Morgan Kindwald, Tami Newsom and Niki Mason; five step grandchildren; siblings: Angie, Pat and Cathy (Tweety). Preceded in death by his parents Gerry and Lena Catenazzo and his wife, Barbara Catenazzo.

Art proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He dedicated 42 years and 4 months to his job as a shift manager at U.S. Steel, North Sheet Mill. Art truly enjoyed walking in the mall. He spent six days a week for thirty years with his group of walking buddies doing five laps around the mall everyday. He was (unofficially) appointed Mayor of the Mall. Art will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A visitation will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN) with funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m.. Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. Inurnment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be limited, guests are required to wear a face mask and encouraged to keep social distancing at 6 feet. Condolences may offered by visiting

www.mycalumetpark.com




Published in The Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel & Crematory
370 N. County Line Rd.
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 940-3791
